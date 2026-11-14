Carlsbad’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to in‑home care. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Cortica

Cortica Location: Carlsbad, CA (clinic-based, some telehealth)

(clinic-based, some telehealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: $83,000–$104,000/year + $5,000 first-year bonus

Work with kids with neurodevelopmental differences using play-based, evidence-backed therapy. You’ll be part of a full team (SLPs, BCBAs, physicians, counselors) with a $2,000 CE stipend, 401k match, PTO, paid holidays, health/vision/dental/pet insurance, and extra pay ($45/hour) for billable hours above expectations.

Employer: PDS Health (Paseo Dentistry)

(Paseo Dentistry) Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Likely full/part-time clinical (RDA role)

Likely (RDA role) Pay: $22.25–$31.00/hour

Chairside role where you support the dentist, take x‑rays, intra‑oral photos, and help patients understand treatment. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, child care assistance, 401k, paid volunteer time, and possible weekend shift premiums.

Employer: Loving Arms Caregiving

Location: Carlsbad, CA (in-person, in-home)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Provide in‑home support with bathing, dressing, meals, meds, and companionship for seniors and people with disabilities. Great if you like one‑on‑one care; they look for HCA registration and Spanish language skills, and offer training and growth in home & community care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.