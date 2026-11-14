Carlsbad’s food scene is busy and hiring, from fast-casual spots to plant-based kitchens. If you like working with people (or just love good food), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$31 per hour (plus potential bonuses)

Help run a Panda Express store, from leading the team to keeping guests happy and hitting sales goals. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and clear paths to grow into higher management.

Employer: Choice Juicery

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time (with potential to grow to full-time)

Pay: $17.90 per hour

Work in an all-organic, 100% plant-based prep kitchen making vegan baked goods and recipes—no line tickets or table service, just production. You get a free meal, flexible schedule, 401(k), and a chill, air-conditioned kitchen; shift is 2pm–10pm with Mon, Tue & Fri availability.

Employer: Choice Juicery

Location: Carlsbad Village, Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $22–$26 per hour (base $16.90/hr + $7–$10/hr in tips)

Make smoothies and healthy bites while taking orders, running the register, and keeping the bar clean and welcoming. This role is great if you love customer service, health, and wellness, and want a fun environment, flexible hours, paid sick time, PTO, and 401(k).

If something here fits your vibe, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.