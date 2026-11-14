Carlsbad’s leadership job scene is strong right now, especially if you’ve got experience in tech, space, or life sciences. Here are a few high‑impact roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Viasat

Viasat Location: Carlsbad, CA (hybrid, ~3 days onsite)

(hybrid, ~3 days onsite) Salary: $180,500 – $285,000/year (higher range listed for some other cities)

(higher range listed for some other cities) Type: Full-time

This role leads multiple advanced satellite communication programs for government space and mission systems. You’ll own cost/schedule/risk, manage suppliers, drive proposals, and work closely with customers—ideal if you have 10+ years in complex technical program management and can qualify for a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Carlsbad, CA

Salary: $130,000 – $180,000/year DOE

Type: Full-time

Lead capital and technical projects like pharma plants, cleanrooms, and healthcare facilities in GMP‑regulated environments. You’ll run the full project lifecycle, manage budgets and cross‑functional teams, and support commissioning/validation—plus a strong benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Carlsbad’s hiring, and it’s a good time to put your name out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.