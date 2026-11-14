Carlsbad’s engineering scene is hot right now—defense, networking, and smart devices are all hiring senior talent. If you’ve got deep experience and want complex hardware or systems work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. Location: Carlsbad, CA (manufacturing in Asia, some international travel)

(manufacturing in Asia, some international travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $170,000/year

Lead mechanical design for high‑volume wireless security cameras—owning plastic/metal enclosures from concept through mass production. Great fit if you have 8+ years in consumer electronics, strong 3D CAD (Creo/SolidWorks), and love turning sleek industrial design into robust, weatherproof hardware.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $192,400 – $275,800/year (U.S. starting range; plus bonus, equity, benefits)

(U.S. starting range; plus bonus, equity, benefits) Application window expected to close: 11/23/2026

Lead verification for high‑speed silicon photonics driver ICs that power AI/ML data centers (800G, 1.6T and beyond). Ideal if you bring 8+ years ASIC DV, strong SystemVerilog/UVM, and want to set methodology, mentor a team, and debug complex SoC/optics systems.

Employer: Viasat

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $212,500 – $335,500/year (higher range for certain metros)

Own system‑level requirements and architecture for government connectivity solutions across air, land, sea, and space. Best for someone with 15+ years systems engineering, US citizenship + active Secret clearance, and comfort working across cloud, SATCOM, networking, and data platforms.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Carlsbad, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule – every other Friday off )

(9/80 schedule – ) Salary: $122,000 – $227,000/year (CA range)

Lead design, integration, and qualification of precision mechanisms and electro‑mechanical hardware for mission systems in high‑consequence environments. Great if you have 9+ years experience, strong 3D CAD/GD&T, and an active Top Secret or TS/SCI clearance and want hands‑on lab and test work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are open to strong engineers who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.