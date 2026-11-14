undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Bluff work narrows lanes on south Carlsbad Boulevard
🚧 Bluff stabilization work slowing traffic on south Carlsbad Blvd
Crews are still working to stabilize the coastal bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard, just north of the Las Encinas Creek bridge. They’re building a rock revetment with large boulders along the roadside and beach to prepare for possible strong El Niño conditions.
Because of high tides, crews have only a short work window each day. Please stay clear of the work site — when people walk into the area, work must stop.
If you’re heading southbound on Carlsbad Boulevard between Solamar Drive and Island Way:
- Plan for extra travel time
- The bike lane is temporarily closed
- Pedestrian access is limited
- Slow down, stay alert, and share the road with cyclists
The work is expected to continue through the end of this year.
More Info: Work continues to stabilize bluff along south Carl...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.