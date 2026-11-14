🚧 Bluff stabilization work slowing traffic on south Carlsbad Blvd

Crews are still working to stabilize the coastal bluff along south Carlsbad Boulevard, just north of the Las Encinas Creek bridge. They’re building a rock revetment with large boulders along the roadside and beach to prepare for possible strong El Niño conditions.

Because of high tides, crews have only a short work window each day. Please stay clear of the work site — when people walk into the area, work must stop.

If you’re heading southbound on Carlsbad Boulevard between Solamar Drive and Island Way:

Plan for extra travel time

The bike lane is temporarily closed

Pedestrian access is limited

Slow down, stay alert, and share the road with cyclists

The work is expected to continue through the end of this year.