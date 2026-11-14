Carlsbad neighbors are giving away some very nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home.

Item: Solid 2-piece wood armoire / cabinet, campaign style, dark cherry/mahogany finish with antique brass hardware (corner brackets, ring pulls, side carrying handles). Originally a media/TV cabinet, but could work well for storage, crafts, sewing, or an upcycle project.

Dimensions:

Overall (stacked): 67.5" H x 42" W x 21" D

67.5" H x 42" W x 21" D Top cabinet: 42" H x 42" W x 21" D

42" H x 42" W x 21" D Bottom chest: 25.5" H x 42" W x 21" D

Condition: Heavy, solid wood; two-piece design for easier moving.

Location: Calavera Hills, Carlsbad, CA

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black wooden dining table (extendable) with 4 matching chairs. Square shape. The set is solid but has visible wear and tear/imperfections. The poster is happy to share more photos if you want a closer look.

Condition: Used, sturdy but worn; expect cosmetic flaws.

Location: Calavera Hills, Carlsbad, CA

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Brand new 13‑month 2027 wall calendar from the San Diego Humane Society. Features adorable dogs, cats, horses, and more — great for animal lovers who still like a paper calendar on the wall.

Condition: Brand new, unused.

Location: Navarra, Carlsbad, CA

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—freebies in Carlsbad tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.