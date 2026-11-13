📅 Busy Carlsbad week: recycling, holidays & city decisions Here’s what’s coming up around Carlsbad from the City Manager’s Nov. 12 update: Veterans Memorial Park City Council just approved more memorial features: a historical walk, panels on local bases, larger flags, a Merchant Marine plaque and a Peace Pole.

Donation-supported bricks, pavers, tiles and plaques are expected to open for requests in early 2027. You can sign up for email updates about the park and memorial program. Bluff work on south Carlsbad Boulevard Crews are building a rock revetment just north of the Las Encinas Creek bridge .

just north of the . Expect delays southbound between Solamar Drive and Island Way; bike lane is closed and pedestrians are detoured. Follow signs and give yourself extra time. Work should continue into early next year. Shred & Recycle + Medication & Sharps Collection Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Carlsbad location (address given after you register)

(address given after you register) Two separate events with separate registration and proof of residency required .

and . Register by Friday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

Shredding: up to 5 boxes of paper , no binders/clips/plastic.

, no binders/clips/plastic. Meds/sharps: sharps in puncture‑resistant containers; meds in original containers when possible; drive‑thru only. Holiday at the Rancho Saturday, Dec. 5, 5–8 p.m.

Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, 6200 Flying Leo Carrillo Lane

$15 per person , kids 3 and under free ; registration required .

, kids ; . Tree lighting at 6 p.m., holiday movie at 6:15 p.m., plus cookie decorating, crafts, snowball play, entertainment, face painting, train rides and a visit from Santa. Food and drinks extra. Winter classes & upcoming activities Registration is open now for winter camps, classes and programs (art, sports, fitness, music and more). First classes start Dec. 1 – see the Winter Community Services Guide .

(art, sports, fitness, music and more). First classes start – see the . Sample upcoming events at Dove Library and Carlsbad Senior Center : Cinema Club: They Shall Not Grow Old – Fri, Nov. 13 , 4 & 7 p.m. , Dove Library Native American Heritage Festival – Sat, Nov. 14 , 1–4 p.m. , Dove Library Saturdays in the Courtyard: Left Coast Quintet – Sat, Nov. 14 , 5–6 p.m. , Dove Library Reel Wednesdays: Home for the Holidays – Wed, Nov. 18 , 4 & 7 p.m. , Dove Library Open Studios: Pieces of Home – Thu, Nov. 19 , 3–4:30 p.m. , Carlsbad Senior Center

and : Next City Council meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 17 5 p.m., City Council Chamber .

. Topics include: pension funding policy, contracts for Veterans Memorial Park and Carlsbad Boulevard beach access repairs , continuing the bluff erosion emergency , a new decorative lawn water rule, and an economic/financial update.

and , continuing the , a new water rule, and an economic/financial update. Ways to engage: Get agendas emailed to you. Email comments to clerk@carlsbadca.gov by 2 p.m. the day of the meeting. Sign up to speak in person or virtually. Watch live on the city website or Spectrum 24 / AT&T U‑verse 99 , or watch the recording later.

Rain in the forecast Slow down, allow extra travel time and never drive through flooded areas. Handy tool The Carlsbad Connects app lets you report potholes, sidewalk issues, traffic light outages, graffiti and code concerns so the city can follow up.

More Info: City Manager’s Update: Nov. 12, 2026