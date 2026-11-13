⚠️ Stay safe in Carlsbad’s heavy rain

The City of Carlsbad is sharing tips to help you stay safe, protect your home, and keep pollution out of our lagoons and ocean during storms.

Before the rain:

Pause irrigation during and after storms for two days, until the top 1–2 inches of soil are dry.

during and after storms for two days, until the top are dry. Pick up pet waste and avoid using fertilizers or pesticides before it rains.

and avoid using fertilizers or pesticides before it rains. Sweep around your home so debris doesn’t wash into streets and block gutters.

so debris doesn’t wash into streets and block gutters. Close trash can lids tightly.

tightly. Check tire pressure and windshield wipers ; replace wipers if needed.

and ; replace wipers if needed. Run important errands early so you can stay off the roads during heavy rain.

during heavy rain. If your property floods easily, set up sandbags. The city and county offer a limited number for residents.

If you must drive in the rain:

Slow down and allow extra time.

and allow extra time. Turn on headlights (required by law).

(required by law). Avoid deep water; turn around, don’t drown .

. Give extra space between cars and stay calm if you skid or hydroplane.

Stay focused and don’t use a hand-held phone.

To report flooding, road issues or blocked storm drains, call 442-339-2197 (24/7). For immediate threats to safety, property or the environment, call 911.