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Carlsbad
⚠️ City of Carlsbad email down due to Microsoft outage
8 days ago
⚠️ City of Carlsbad email is down due to Microsoft outage
The City of Carlsbad is having problems with its email system because of a global Microsoft outage. All city email accounts are affected.
If you’ve recently emailed the city, they may not have received it yet. They plan to respond as soon as email service is restored.
If you need help right now, please call instead of emailing:
- Main assistance line: 442-339-2820
- Media/general: Amy Ventetuolo – 442-252-1449
- Police media: Denise Ramirez – 760-688-9965
- Fire media: Holly Angeles Gonzales – 760-457-1215
Phone lines are the best way to reach the city until email is working again.
More Info: Microsoft email outage affecting city email servic...
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