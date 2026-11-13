⚠️ City of Carlsbad email is down due to Microsoft outage

The City of Carlsbad is having problems with its email system because of a global Microsoft outage. All city email accounts are affected.

If you’ve recently emailed the city, they may not have received it yet. They plan to respond as soon as email service is restored.

If you need help right now, please call instead of emailing:

Main assistance line: 442-339-2820

Media/general: Amy Ventetuolo – 442-252-1449

Police media: Denise Ramirez – 760-688-9965

Fire media: Holly Angeles Gonzales – 760-457-1215

Phone lines are the best way to reach the city until email is working again.