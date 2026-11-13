Carlsbad’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of stores are staffing up for steady traffic and the holiday rush. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.85 per hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help with self-checkout, and keep lines moving. Comes with health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn new skills and grow inside a big home-improvement brand.

Employer: PUMA

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Seasonal, in-person

Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Help shoppers find the right PUMA gear, run the register, and keep the sales floor stocked and tidy. Good fit if you like an active, sporty retail vibe and want short-term work with flexible seasonal hours.

Employer: Ralphs

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Type: Part-time

Entry-level role focused on bagging groceries, helping customers to their cars, collecting carts, and keeping the store clean and safe. They review applications often, so it’s a nice option if you’re new to retail or want flexible hours.

If any of these look close to what you want, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending in more than one application—Carlsbad stores are busy, and timing matters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.