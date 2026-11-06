🐶 Playful, Unique Rescue Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carlsbad

Carlsbad has some very special dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one below is waiting for a safe, loving home — maybe with you or a friend.

Breed: German Wirehaired Pointer / Scottie mix

German Wirehaired Pointer / Scottie mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943 (call or text, 8 AM–8 PM)

Love is a tiny tricolor pup who can be brought to an adoption event near you. Before adoption, the Amazing Dogs medical team provides core vaccinations (Parvo, Distemper, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza and more) to help keep her healthy.

First check the rescue’s site to be sure she’s still available, then reach out to meet her.

👉 Meet Love and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Pinscher / Scottie mix

German Pinscher / Scottie mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Joy is another adorable tricolor baby who can travel to an adoption event near you. She’s under the same careful medical program, including core vaccinations before going home.

Check availability on the rescue website, then call or text to learn more about her.

👉 Meet Joy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / French Bulldog mix

Belgian Malinois / French Bulldog mix Age: Adult (female)

(female) Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Star is a unique mix of Belgian Malinois and French Bulldog, and she can also be brought to an adoption event near you. She’s receiving core vaccinations and medical care through the rescue before placement.

Visit the rescue’s site to confirm she’s still available, then reach out to schedule a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Star and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dutch Shepherd / Chihuahua mix

Dutch Shepherd / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Sugarplum is a small black-and-white baby with a fun mix of Dutch Shepherd and Chihuahua. Like her rescue friends, she can attend an adoption event near you and has started her core vaccination series.

Check the rescue’s website first, then call or text to ask about meeting her.

👉 Meet Sugarplum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Italian Greyhound / Chihuahua mix

Italian Greyhound / Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Tisel is a dainty baby girl with Italian Greyhound and Chihuahua roots. She’s under the Amazing Dogs medical program, including vaccinations, and can be brought to an adoption event near you.

Confirm she’s still available online, then reach out to the rescue to learn more.

👉 Meet Tisel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Papillon / Cocker Spaniel mix

Papillon / Cocker Spaniel mix Age: Baby (female)

(female) Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Winky is a chocolate-colored baby with Papillon and Cocker Spaniel in her background. She can appear at an adoption event near you, and she’s receiving core vaccinations and vet care before going home.

Start by checking the rescue’s website, then call or text to ask about Winky.

👉 Meet Winky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cairn Terrier / Brussels Griffon mix

Cairn Terrier / Brussels Griffon mix Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with white

Tan/yellow/fawn with white Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Von Snuggles is a tan-and-white baby boy with a charming terrier/Brussels Griffon mix. He’s part of the same medical program, including vaccinations, and can be brought to an adoption event near you.

Check his status on the rescue site, then contact the shelter to talk about adopting him.

👉 Meet Von Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug / Mixed Breed (Small)

Pug / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (male)

(male) Color: Black

Black Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Bobby black is a small black Pug mix puppy. He can attend an adoption event near you and is under the rescue’s vaccination and medical care program before adoption.

Visit the rescue’s website to confirm he’s still available, then reach out to arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Bobby black and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnoodle / Standard Schnauzer mix

Schnoodle / Standard Schnauzer mix Age: Adult (male)

(male) Color: Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white

Gray/silver/salt & pepper with white Shelter: Amazing Dogs

Contact: (888) 508-8943

Tobby is an adult Schnoodle/Schnauzer mix with a handsome gray-and-white coat. Like the others, he can be brought to an adoption event near you and receives core vaccinations and vet care through the rescue.

Check his listing on the rescue site, then call or text to learn more about him.

👉 Meet Tobby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young (male)

(male) Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: San Diego County Department of Animal Services – North Region

Contact: (619) 767-2675

MCQUEEN is a young Australian Cattle Dog with a striking black-and-white coat. He’s available through the county shelter’s North Region facility, just outside Carlsbad.

Call the shelter for the most current details on his health, behavior, and adoption fees, and to ask how to visit him in person.

👉 Meet MCQUEEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Carlsbad, CA, please share these pups with friends, family, and neighbors. A quick call or visit could be the start of a whole new life for one of these dogs.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.