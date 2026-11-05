👔 Carlsbad Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $120K+ Salaries

Carlsbad is hot right now for senior leaders, especially in tech, life sciences, and defense. If you’re ready to step up your impact (and your pay), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Carlsbad, CA (Office, Mon–Fri)

(Office, Mon–Fri) Salary: $213,300 – $319,950 (plus bonus and stock purchase plan)

(plus bonus and stock purchase plan) Type: Full-time

This is the senior IT leader for one of Thermo Fisher’s largest divisions, partnering directly with the Division President. You’ll own the tech roadmap, drive AI and automation, lead a global team, and manage major budgets to support growth in life sciences and biotech.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Salary: $127,000 – $236,000 (CA range)

(CA range) Type: Full-time , 9/80 schedule (every other Friday off)

, (every other Friday off) Key Requirement: Active TS/SCI clearance

Lead program execution for the Strategic Missions Division and act as deputy site leader for the Carlsbad office. You’ll coordinate resources, own performance metrics, brief senior leadership, and help grow into a Sr. Program Manager role on high-impact defense contracts.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Carlsbad, CA

Salary: $92,500 – $171,500 (CA range)

(CA range) Type: Full-time , 9/80 schedule (off every other Friday)

, (off every other Friday) Key Requirement: Ability to obtain Secret clearance

Manage production and sustainment programs for the MIDS-LVT product line, leading cross-functional teams across engineering, supply chain, and operations. Good fit if you like owning cost/schedule/risk and turning complex technical issues into clear, actionable plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related openings you can explore in a few minutes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.