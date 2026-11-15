Carlisle is busy for CDL drivers right now. If you want steady miles, weekly home time, and solid benefits, these local and semi-local routes are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Carlisle, PA (semi-local)

(semi-local) Salary: Average $81,000/year; top 10% up to $100,000/year

Type: Full-time, company driver

Semi-local dedicated account with frequent home time and steady freight for a single customer. Activity-based pay with extras like detention, stop pay, holiday pay, and safety bonuses, plus PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Requires Class A and 3+ months experience.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Carlisle, PA (runs in the Philadelphia area)

(runs in the Philadelphia area) Salary: $1,250–$1,525 weekly average , $1,000/week guarantee first 90 days

, Type: Full-time, company driver

Dedicated Target account with weekly home time, 100% no-touch freight and about 6 loads per week. Mix of mileage, load, and hourly pay, plus $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers (less for new), paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match. Open to all CDL-A holders within 50 miles of Carlisle or Chambersburg.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Carlisle, PA (multi-state regional)

(multi-state regional) Salary: $1,440–$1,750 weekly average , $1,000/week guarantee first 90 days

, Type: Full-time, company driver

Haul motorcycle parts and engines in dry vans with 100% no-touch and 75% drop-and-hook freight. Weekly home time, about 4 loads per week, and runs across several states. Includes mileage plus hourly pay, up to $7,500 sign-on bonus, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits with 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement. Open to all CDL-A holders within 65 miles of Carlisle.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose the lead.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.