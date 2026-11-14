Manufacturing is busy in Carlisle, PA, and Pratt Industries is hiring across several levels. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.77/hour and up, based on position and shift

Run production machines from setup to cleanup, keep quality on point, and help train others. This role comes with solid benefits (401k with match, health, dental, vision, paid holidays, PTO, parental leave) and a clear path to grow your skills on different machines.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000/year

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 11 PM – 7 AM

Lead a team of about 12 people on third shift to hit safety, quality, and production goals. Good fit if you have at least two years of supervisory experience, like coaching people, and want a stable salary plus full benefits in a growing, sustainability-focused company.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.80/hour + shift differential

Support machine operators with setup, running, and cleanup while learning the trade. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma/GED, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want to move up in manufacturing with full benefits from day one of eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—Pratt often cross-trains and promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.