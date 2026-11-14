Healthcare hiring around Carlisle, PA is steady right now, with options for full-time stability and flexible per diem shifts. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Symbria

Symbria Location: Cumberland Crossing, Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus)

Work with older adults in a highly rated retirement community offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and rehab. This role comes with strong benefits, an employee-owned (ESOP) structure, and a mentorship program for new grads.

Employer: Quality Care Pharmacy (Alert Pharmacy Services, Inc.)

(Alert Pharmacy Services, Inc.) Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time (about 30–40 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $70.00 per hour

Independent community pharmacy role where you can build real relationships with patients and work in a team-focused setting. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: CareRev

Location: Carlisle, PA (acute care facilities)

Type: Per diem

Pay: $57–$63 per hour

Pick up CT and X-ray shifts when it works for you using the CareRev app. Ideal if you want flexible scheduling, local work, and the chance to boost your income without locking into a single full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Carlisle tend to refresh quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.