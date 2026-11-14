Carlisle has a nice mix of cleaning and maintenance jobs right now, from steady daytime house cleaning to higher-paying industrial maintenance.

Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces in great shape.

Employer: Red Coats, Inc.

Red Coats, Inc. Location: Carlisle, PA 17013

Type: Part-time, nights

Pay: Not listed

General cleaning and vacuuming in commercial spaces, plus taking out trash and other basic duties. You’ll need prior cleaning experience, be 18+, able to pass drug and background checks, speak and read English, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Molly Pitcher Cleaning Service

Molly Pitcher Cleaning Service Location: Carlisle, PA 17013

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $20.00 per hour

Day shift house cleaning, 8:00am–5:00pm, with a guaranteed 40 hours per week. You’ll clean homes (dusting, mopping, kitchens, baths), need 2+ years residential cleaning, a driver’s license and vehicle, and a clean background. Perks include paid birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, plus paid training and supplied work shirts.

Employer: Bimbo Bakeries USA

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.90/hr starting, up to $33.90/hr

Industrial maintenance role keeping bakery equipment safe and running with preventive and corrective maintenance. Offers a comprehensive benefits package (including pension, medical, dental, holidays) and paid time off. You’ll use power tools, read technical documents in English, work in a hot, multi-level plant, and lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Carlisle.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.