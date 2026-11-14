Carlisle’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like active work, steady hours, and being part of how products move, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: UNFI

UNFI Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time, dayshift

Salary: Not listed

Operate a reach lift in narrow aisles, moving and putting away product on high shelves to keep the grocery distribution center running smoothly. Overtime is available during busy times, and UNFI offers weekly pay, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, wellness perks, and growth opportunities.

Employer: KENWORTH OF PA

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily parts warehouse operations by receiving, stocking, picking, and packaging truck parts for customers and technicians. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can read part numbers, and like keeping orders accurate and the warehouse organized.

Employer: UNFI

UNFI Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time, dayshift

Salary: Not listed

Handle the flow of merchandise in a large food distribution center: selecting orders, palletizing, shrink-wrapping, and using material-handling equipment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, and growth and training opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.