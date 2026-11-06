🏭 Carlisle, PA Manufacturing: Multiple Hands-On Roles Hiring Now

Carlisle’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re into high-tech controls or hands-on production work. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Carlisle Construction Materials

Carlisle Construction Materials Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to person keeping automated production equipment running—troubleshooting PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, and other controls on the line. Good fit if you have industrial controls or PLC experience, like solving problems fast, and want steady work with a large, established manufacturer.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (per posting): 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, FSA/HSA, paid time off, parental leave, EAP

Entry-level friendly manufacturing role where you’ll stack finished boxes, set up the bundler and delivery end, and help keep the line running smoothly. Good if you can lift up to 50–100 lbs, like active work on your feet, and want room to move up to operator roles over time.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local plants often have more than one opening behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.