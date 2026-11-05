🚚 Carlisle, PA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carlisle is buzzing with warehouse and logistics work right now, from hands-on dock roles to higher-level operations and analytics jobs.

Here are several solid options if you like keeping freight, inventory, and distribution running smoothly.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time , 3rd shift (Sunday–Thursday)

, Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)

Lead a team in a busy distribution center, focusing on safety, KPIs, and process improvement. Good fit if you have 1+ year in logistics or supervising and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO).

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM , 100% onsite

, , 100% onsite Salary: $86,900 – $119,515 + bonus eligible

Analyze and improve warehouse and 3PL performance, manage budgets, and support continuous improvement for big-name snack brands. Great for someone with 3–5 years in supply chain/logistics and strong Excel/ERP skills.

Employer: Distribution Management Corporation

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 2:30 PM – 11:00 PM

, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Handle daily counts, cycle counts, and inventory moves to keep records accurate and product in the right slots. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, have warehouse experience, and are comfortable with data entry and possibly forklifts.

Employer: Saia LTL Freight

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time (part-time options also mentioned)

(part-time options also mentioned) Pay: $27.90 – $32.15 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Load and unload trailers using forklifts and pallet jacks, verify freight, and keep the dock safe and clean. Ideal if you like physical work, can lift heavy freight, and want strong hourly pay with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.