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🏥 Carlisle, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Healthcare hiring around Carlisle, PA is steady right now, with options for both new and experienced caregivers. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and still keep a flexible schedule.
Caregiver – Flexible 5‑Day Shifts
- Employer: Visiting Angels
- Location: Carlisle, PA (serving Cumberland, Franklin & Adams Counties)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.50–$17.50/hour + $5 gas supplement per shift, $0.50/hr attendance incentive
Work every other weekend with a potential Wednesday–Sunday schedule and choose from morning (8am–12pm) or evening (5pm–9pm) shifts. You’ll help seniors with errands, light housekeeping, personal care, and rides, with paid training, mileage reimbursement, and options to pick up extra hours if you want.
LPN Homecare – 1:1 In‑Home Nursing
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: Carlisle, PA (home-based within a service area)
- Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN options
- Pay: $33.00–$36.00/hour, weekly pay
Provide one‑on‑one care to adult and pediatric patients in their homes with day, evening, and overnight shifts available. This role offers steady cases, flexible scheduling, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and strong local clinical support so you’re not on your own.
Medical Appointment Aide (CNA)
- Employer: Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Carlisle, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Negotiable, competitive based on experience
- Shift: 7am–3pm
Perfect for a CNA who likes being on the move, you’ll accompany residents to and from medical appointments. Perks include daily pay option, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), flexible scheduling for nursing staff, and a friendly, team-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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