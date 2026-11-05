🏥 Carlisle, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Healthcare hiring around Carlisle, PA is steady right now, with options for both new and experienced caregivers. Here are several local roles where you can help patients and still keep a flexible schedule.

Employer: Visiting Angels

Visiting Angels Location: Carlisle, PA (serving Cumberland, Franklin & Adams Counties)

(serving Cumberland, Franklin & Adams Counties) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.50–$17.50/hour + $5 gas supplement per shift, $0.50/hr attendance incentive

Work every other weekend with a potential Wednesday–Sunday schedule and choose from morning (8am–12pm) or evening (5pm–9pm) shifts. You’ll help seniors with errands, light housekeeping, personal care, and rides, with paid training, mileage reimbursement, and options to pick up extra hours if you want.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Maxim Healthcare Location: Carlisle, PA (home-based within a service area)

(home-based within a service area) Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN options

Full-time, part-time, and PRN options Pay: $33.00–$36.00/hour, weekly pay

Provide one‑on‑one care to adult and pediatric patients in their homes with day, evening, and overnight shifts available. This role offers steady cases, flexible scheduling, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO (where applicable), and strong local clinical support so you’re not on your own.

Employer: Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Negotiable , competitive based on experience

, competitive based on experience Shift: 7am–3pm

Perfect for a CNA who likes being on the move, you’ll accompany residents to and from medical appointments. Perks include daily pay option, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), flexible scheduling for nursing staff, and a friendly, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.