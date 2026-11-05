🎓 Carlisle PA Education Jobs With Multiple Early Childhood Roles

Carlisle has some solid options right now if you love working with little kids and want steady hours and benefits. Here are a few early childhood roles hiring locally.

Employer: Carlisle Family YMCA

Carlisle Family YMCA Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM–4:30 PM , 1-hour unpaid lunch)

(Mon–Fri, , 1-hour unpaid lunch) Pay: $14.00–$17.00/hour

Lead a classroom of 1- and young 2-year-olds—plan weekly lessons, do child assessments, and hold annual parent conferences. Health insurance and PTO start on day 1, plus paid holidays and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: 1538 Commerce Avenue, Carlisle, PA 17015

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Help run a high-quality early childhood center—support staff, oversee daily operations, and work with families while using the Wonder of Learning® curriculum. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, bonuses, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Little Lights Learning Center

Location: Carlisle, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Faith-based, Keystone STARS 4 center serving infants through Pre-K. You’ll lead the classroom, blend Christian faith with play-based learning, and mentor assistants. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, professional development, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.