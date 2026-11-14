📢 Help shape Caribou: Apply for a city board

The Caribou City Clerk’s Office is now accepting applications from residents who want to serve on a City Board or Commission.

You can apply during normal business hours through the end of December 2026. Appointments will be made in January 2027.

Open seats include:

Airport Advisory Committee (1)

(1) Board of Assessor (1)

(1) Caribou Development Committee (1)

(1) Caribou Riverfront Revitalization Committee (1)

(1) Caribou Utilities District (2)

(2) Cary Board of Directors (4)

(4) Cary District Trustee Board (1)

(1) Library Board (3)

(3) Nylander Board (1)

(1) Planning Board (4)

(4) Recreation Commission (2)

(2) Aroostook Waste Solutions Directors (3)

(3) Zoning Board of Appeals (4)

If you’d like a say in how Caribou grows, runs services, and supports local amenities, stop by the City Clerk’s Office and submit an application before December 31, 2026.