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Caribou
📢 Caribou seeking volunteers for multiple city boards in 2026
12 days ago
📢 Help shape Caribou: Apply for a city board
The Caribou City Clerk’s Office is now accepting applications from residents who want to serve on a City Board or Commission.
You can apply during normal business hours through the end of December 2026. Appointments will be made in January 2027.
Open seats include:
- Airport Advisory Committee (1)
- Board of Assessor (1)
- Caribou Development Committee (1)
- Caribou Riverfront Revitalization Committee (1)
- Caribou Utilities District (2)
- Cary Board of Directors (4)
- Cary District Trustee Board (1)
- Library Board (3)
- Nylander Board (1)
- Planning Board (4)
- Recreation Commission (2)
- Aroostook Waste Solutions Directors (3)
- Zoning Board of Appeals (4)
If you’d like a say in how Caribou grows, runs services, and supports local amenities, stop by the City Clerk’s Office and submit an application before December 31, 2026.
More Info: Citizen Boards – City of Caribou, Maine
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