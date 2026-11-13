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Caribou
🚨 Scam emails impersonating Caribou planning offices
11 days ago
🚨 Scam emails posing as the City of Caribou Planning Board and Planning Commission are circulating again.
These fake messages:
- Mention real properties and permit applications
- Ask you to pay fraudulent invoices, sometimes by wire transfer
Keep yourself safe:
- Real City emails end in @cariboumaine.org
- The City will never ask you to pay by wire transfer
- Do not reply to suspicious emails, open unexpected attachments, or send money without checking first
If you get an email about an application, permit, or fee and you’re not sure it’s real, contact City Hall directly at (207) 493-3324.
You can also visit cariboumaine.org for official information.
More Info: 📢 SCAM NOTIFICATION & REMINDER – City of Caribou, ...
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