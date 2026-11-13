🚨 Scam emails posing as the City of Caribou Planning Board and Planning Commission are circulating again.

These fake messages:

Mention real properties and permit applications

and Ask you to pay fraudulent invoices, sometimes by wire transfer

Keep yourself safe:

Real City emails end in @cariboumaine.org

The City will never ask you to pay by wire transfer

ask you to pay by Do not reply to suspicious emails, open unexpected attachments, or send money without checking first

If you get an email about an application, permit, or fee and you’re not sure it’s real, contact City Hall directly at (207) 493-3324.

You can also visit cariboumaine.org for official information.