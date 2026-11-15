Carencro has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are waiting at Acadiana Animal Aid and would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)

(Carencro, LA) Adoption Fee: Not listed on source

Moo Moo is a handsome young black-and-white boy with a classic “tuxedo” look. He’s still in his youth, so he has plenty of years of love and play ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Moo Moo could be a great match.

👉 Meet Moo Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)

(Carencro, LA) Adoption Fee: Not listed on source

Suga Buga is a striking young white cat with a soft, clean coat. As a younger kitty, he’s a great choice if you want a playful companion who can settle into your home’s routine. He’s waiting patiently at the shelter for someone to choose him.

👉 Meet Suga Buga and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory and white

Cream or ivory and white Adoption Fee: $45

Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)

Alora is a lovely adult cat with a soft cream-and-white coat. As an adult, she may be a bit calmer than a kitten, which can be perfect for quieter homes or first-time cat adopters. Her $45 adoption fee makes her an affordable choice for someone ready to give her a second chance.

👉 Meet Alora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Carencro, LA, please consider visiting Acadiana Animal Aid to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.