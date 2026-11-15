undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Carencro Cats Ready to Be Adopted Into Loving Homes
Carencro has some very special cats hoping for a cozy home and a family to love. All of these kitties are waiting at Acadiana Animal Aid and would love to meet you.
Moo Moo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed on source
Moo Moo is a handsome young black-and-white boy with a classic “tuxedo” look. He’s still in his youth, so he has plenty of years of love and play ahead of him. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow up with your family, Moo Moo could be a great match.
👉 Meet Moo Moo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suga Buga
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)
- Adoption Fee: Not listed on source
Suga Buga is a striking young white cat with a soft, clean coat. As a younger kitty, he’s a great choice if you want a playful companion who can settle into your home’s routine. He’s waiting patiently at the shelter for someone to choose him.
👉 Meet Suga Buga and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alora
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory and white
- Adoption Fee: $45
- Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid (Carencro, LA)
Alora is a lovely adult cat with a soft cream-and-white coat. As an adult, she may be a bit calmer than a kitten, which can be perfect for quieter homes or first-time cat adopters. Her $45 adoption fee makes her an affordable choice for someone ready to give her a second chance.
👉 Meet Alora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Carencro, LA, please consider visiting Acadiana Animal Aid to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.