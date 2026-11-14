Looking for a loyal friend in Carencro, LA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Acadiana Animal Aid for someone to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

White Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid – Carencro, LA

Epiphany is a young Labrador Retriever mix pup with a soft white coat and a bright future ahead of her. As a baby, she’s at the perfect age for training, bonding, and growing up with your family.

For details on her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Epiphany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid – Carencro, LA

Peg Leg Pete is a black-and-white terrier mix puppy with a big name and an even bigger chance to become someone’s best buddy. As a young pup, he’ll need guidance, patience, and lots of love as he learns about the world.

Please reach out to the shelter to learn more about his health, vaccinations, and how he might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Peg Leg Pete and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $112

Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid – Carencro, LA

Cayenne Carly is an adult Australian Cattle Dog / Lab mix, a smart and active blend of breeds. Her white coat and steady maturity may make her a great match for someone looking for a dog past the puppy stage.

Her adoption fee is $112, which helps the shelter care for her and other animals. Contact the shelter for details on her temperament, training, and medical history.

👉 Meet Cayenne Carly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Carencro, LA, consider visiting Acadiana Animal Aid to meet these dogs in person or call to ask which one might be the best fit for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.