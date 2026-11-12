🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Carencro

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Carencro, LA? These sweet dogs at Acadiana Animal Aid are hoping for a safe, loving home to call their own.

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix

Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA

Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA Status: Adoptable

Red is a lovely cream Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix with that classic low‑rider Corgi look. As an adult female, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new family.

For details on her temperament, whether she’s spayed, vaccinated, or housetrained, and her adoption fee, please contact the shelter directly.

👉 Meet Red and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix

Pembroke Welsh Corgi mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA

Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA Status: Adoptable

Foxi is another adorable cream Corgi mix looking for a forever home. As an adult female, she may be a great match for someone who wants a companion that’s a bit more mature than a puppy but still full of life and love.

Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality, whether she’s good with kids, dogs, or cats, and to confirm her medical and vaccination status.

👉 Meet Foxi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA

Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA Status: Adoptable

Lickity Split is a tiny Chihuahua/small mix puppy with a soft white/cream coat. As a baby male, he’ll need a family ready for all the fun (and training!) that comes with a young pup—think potty training, basic manners, and lots of playtime.

Ask the shelter about his vaccines, neuter plans, and any puppy adoption requirements, such as training or vet follow‑ups.

👉 Meet Lickity Split and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Shelter: Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA

Acadiana Animal Aid, Carencro, LA Status: Adoptable

Tic Tac is a striking black/brindle Chihuahua mix with a compact size that’s perfect for lap time and couch cuddles. As an adult female, she may be a good fit for someone wanting a smaller dog who’s a bit more settled.

Reach out to the shelter to learn if she’s spayed, housetrained, and how she does with other pets or children, as well as her adoption fee.

👉 Meet Tic Tac and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Carencro, LA, please consider visiting Acadiana Animal Aid or calling them to ask about these dogs and the adoption process. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.