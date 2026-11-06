🍽️ Carefree, AZ Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Carefree’s food and resort scene is busy right now, with local taverns and a top wellness resort hiring. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tox Bar – Speedy Burger Tavern

Tox Bar – Speedy Burger Tavern Location: Carefree, AZ (north of Phoenix)

(north of Phoenix) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Work setting: In person

Immediate need for a short order line cook, with both opening and closing shifts available. You’ll work in a casual tavern setting and get an employee discount on food.

Employer: Tox Bar – Speedy Burger Tavern

Tox Bar – Speedy Burger Tavern Location: Carefree, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22 per hour

Work setting: In person

Full-time line cook role with single and double shifts on weekdays and weekends (AM 10:30–4:00, PM 4:00–9:30). Requires 2+ years cooking experience and living within about 25 miles of Carefree.

Employer: CIVANA Wellness Resort and Spa

Location: Carefree, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help guests with luggage, valet, and resort tours at an award-winning wellness resort. Perks include complimentary wellness classes, health insurance options, 401(k) match, and discounted stays for you, friends, and family.

Employer: Raley’s / Bashas’ (Starbucks kiosk)

(Starbucks kiosk) Location: Tom Darlington & Carefree Hwy, Carefree, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the in-store Starbucks team, making drinks, keeping the area clean, and giving friendly service in a busy grocery setting. Good fit if you’re 18+, like a fast pace, and want to grow your leadership skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.