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This 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Lost An Entire Honda Civic Si’s Worth Of Value Within 240 Miles
By Wilhelm Lutjeharms,4 days ago
Buying an expensive luxury car does not necessarily mean enjoying an ownership experience that protects your investment. In fact, some of the most exclusive models can suffer substantial depreciation almost immediately after leaving the showroom. One recent auction illustrates just how quickly that can happen, with a nearly new convertible...