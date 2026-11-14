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Subaru Unveils New Manual WRX With STI Genetics, But There's One Big Caveat
By Silvian Secara,4 days ago
The Subaru WRX STI has been dead in the water since 2021, and a lot of us still miss it from the bottom of our hearts. Sure, the standard WRX is still a ton of fun, even offering a six-speed manual as standard equipment while every other AWD sedan in America has abandoned it. And with 271 horsepower delivered by its turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer, it can be an absolute blast.