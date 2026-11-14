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Speed Camera Problems Just Cost A US State $1.1 Million In Refunds
By Silvian Secara,3 days ago
You’d think that automating something would make it less prone to human error and, for the most part, you’d be correct. But even an automated process will still require some level of human intervention at one or more stages, so the whole thing can come apart if the person in charge of that messes up. Take this as a bit of foreshadowing related to the absurd situation Colorado’s traffic authorities are currently finding themselves in.
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