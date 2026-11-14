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Reborn Scout Is Ramping Up To Steal Bronco And Wrangler Buyers
By Joel Stocksdale,2 days ago
It's been a long road going from Scout concept to production. There are still a few miles left on that road, too, since production hasn't yet started, but the company is closing in on the end. The company has announced that it's in the early steps of bringing equipment online at the factory. Not only that, but it shared some impressive reservation numbers, plus info about who's reserving its models.