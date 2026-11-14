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KTM X-Bow Arrow Off-Roader Officially Revealed With A 330-HP Audi Engine
By Silvian Secara,2 days ago
Up until recently, the KTM X-Bow lineup was all about ultra-light sports cars like the GT2 and GT-XR, continuing what the original X-Bow had started back in 2008. But the company’s next model will break into a completely new segment, and it’ll be unlike any other X-Bow that came before. Because KTM X-Bow – technically a separate entity from the motorcycle division – is now craving a slice of that sweet side-by-side pie.