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Mechatronik M SEC 630 Restomod Gives 40-Year-Old Mercedes S-Class Coupe A V8 AMG Heart
By Silvian Secara,13 days ago
The Germans over at Mechatronik are the real deal when it comes to sweet Mercedes-Benz restomods, and the project we’ll be looking at today sure as heck does a great job at backing up that claim. It’s what happens when you take an old SEC coupe, tear it down to the last nut and bolt, and build it back up with a ton of high-end modern goodies into something called the M SEC.
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