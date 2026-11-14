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Mitsubishi Built A 400-HP Eclipse, Then Decided You Really Wanted A 152-HP Crossover Instead
By Kyle Francis,12 days ago
In the 1990s and early 2000s, the Mitsubishi Eclipse was a darling of the tuner scene. The early iterations offered a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that took modifications well and was available with front- or all-wheel-drive configurations that could support plenty of different types of builds. The car became one of the stars of the original The Fast and the Furious and was a key protagonist in the beloved Need for Speed: Underground series of video games.