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Love The Ford Explorer? Check Out These Competitors To The Blue-Oval's 3-Row Family SUV
By Charlen Raymond,12 days ago
Outgrowing a five-seat crossover usually puts the Blue Oval's three-row staple at the top of your shopping list. These SUVs haul kids, dogs, and weekend gear without feeling like a school bus from the driver’s seat. Still, buying one out of habit without weighing the latest Ford Explorer competitors means overlooking some seriously smart family haulers and not making the most informed decision.