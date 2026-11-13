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The Screaming Honda S2000 Is Increasing In Value, But It May Be A Better Buy Than A New Mazda Miata
By Michal Okonski,11 days ago
With the digitization of many of our favorite drivers' cars, we're all looking for an analog sports car that brings driving back to its purest form. That stretches two ways: one through no-frills driving engagement, and the second with a character that you can enjoy at any speed, not just at ten-tenths on track. The Honda S2000 certainly ticks both of those boxes through a 9,000 rpm redline and agile dynamics.