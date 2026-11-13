undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Audi’s Answer To The Sleek New BMW i3 Is Delayed Yet Again
By Joel Stocksdale,10 days ago
Audi is in the process of thoroughly revamping its lineup with new combustion and electric models. It needs new models more than ever, too, as the brand is struggling with declining sales not just in America, but around the world. While not as important as it once was in the SUV-dominated marketplace, the entry-level A4 and A5 have always been staples of the brand.