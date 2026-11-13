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This Brand-New Full-Size 5.7 V8 Truck Is So Cheap That It Competes With The Toyota Tacoma
By Nigel Evans,10 days ago
Full-size trucks are an important part of the US market, but as it turns out, not any old truck will do. Buyers today tend to turn up their noses at basic trims and seem perfectly ready to pay for something higher up the range. So, while many full-size pickups now tend to be increasingly luxurious and expensive, genuinely basic full-size work trucks have moved into an interesting position. And some of them – which are not truly bare-bones after all – are now available for what is essentially midsize truck money.