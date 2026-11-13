undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Audi Wants To Build An Engine With No Crankshaft To Make Its Hybrids Better
By Silvian Secara,9 days ago
Hybrid technology is continuously evolving as manufacturers try to extract maximum efficiency and performance out of their powertrains. And with the high demand for hybrid vehicles in several key markets, carmakers are incentivized to accelerate their R&D efforts and keep innovating to stay ahead of the curve. That brings us to a very interesting design worth taking a closer look at.