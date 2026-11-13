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2,100 Pounds, 375 HP, Zero Turbochargers: This Tiny Automaker Built A Better Ferrari Than Ferrari
By Matt Nelson,8 days ago
The 308 GTS/GTB was an important model for Ferrari. Not only was it the brand's first production car to sport a mid-mounted V8 engine, it also gained super stardom in the 80s action show Magnum, P.I. Now, a company called Michelotto is reimagining the Ferrari icon as a limited-run model called the Gruppo 4 Tributo (GR4), and it's just as hardcore, if not more so, than the original 308 upon which it's based.