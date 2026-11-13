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It’s Official: Audi’s Epic Superwagon Will Hunt The M5 Touring In America
By Joel Stocksdale,7 days ago
Right now, Audi doesn't sell any wagons in America. We had a couple of amazing A6 Avants in the form of the Allroad and the RS 6 just a few years ago, but they're on hiatus. So some anxiety about the future of Audi wagons would be understandable. Audi has already assuaged some fears by confirming the Allroad would return for 2028, and now there's more good news.