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Bentley's Official Tech Upgrade Makes Old Cars Like New, But It Will Cost You Buttons
By Ian Wright,7 days ago
If you want a reminder that the average car is disposable, Bentley has one for you. If you're fortunate enough to own a Bentley, and it's a second-generation Continental GT, GT Convertible, or Flying Spur (models built between 2012 and 2019), then there's great news – Bentley has developed an infotainment upgrade for those vehicles.