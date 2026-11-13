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How To Buy A Used Mercedes-AMG GT S Without Getting Burned
By Charlen Raymond,7 days ago
Pressing the silver starter button wakes four liters of hand-built German muscle, sending a deep mechanical bark echoing off the garage walls before you’re snapped back to the realities of owning an out-of-warranty exotic. Buying a used AMG GTS puts a $130,000-plus supercar in your driveway for the price of a new Chevrolet Corvette, provided a neglected rear transaxle sensor or cooked turbo seal does not hand you a hefty repair bill first.