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BMW Deleted The X5’s Third Row To Sell You An X7, So Audi Built A 429-HP 7-Seat Q7 To Steal Your Family
By Kyle Francis,4 days ago
As far as automotive rivalries go, one of the highest-profile battles is that between the big three German premium brands, namely Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. All three marques sell cars in pretty much the same sectors, with one of the most lucrative being the SUV arena. In the mid-size luxury SUV department, BMW is the pace setter with its X5, though Audi is doing its best to match it in the US.