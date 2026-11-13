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Sanrivatti’s Weird Head-First Hypercar Gets V10 Engine And Superbike Seating
By Brett T. Evans,8 days ago
Track-only hypercars like the Bugatti Bolide and Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 are already the stuff of pure hedonism, but Sanrivatti wants to take it to the next level. Revealed today in official renderings from the company, the Sanrivatti ONE is a single step closer to production following a few months of teasing, with a few key specs laid out as well. The CliffsNotes version: A Formula 1–derived V10 engine, braided magnesium-alloy wheels, and an expected top speed of 205 mph.