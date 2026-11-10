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TVR Built A 2,200-Pound, 7.7-Liter V12 Supercar With 900 HP, Drove It Once, And Said 'NOPE'
By Kyle Francis,5 days ago
While mainstream manufacturers like Ford and Toyota are able to sell their bread-and-butter models by making them affordable and reliable, performance brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and the dearly missed TVR have to earn their keep by illustrating genuine potential. That goes beyond simply producing a fast road car, as a racing program also goes a long way to showing the brand in a more commanding light.