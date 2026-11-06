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700-HP, Luxury Badge, Twin-Turbo V8: The Ultimate Go-Faster SUV Is Officially Cheaper Than A New Escalade-V
By Nigel Evans,8 days ago
Someone who buys an almost $300,000 performance SUV must be aware of what depreciation could do to their investment. The brutal reality is that if part of that check could involve a significant number of upgrades or personalization, taking the cost even higher. However, depreciation is likely to be even more brutal than it might otherwise be on a vehicle like this.