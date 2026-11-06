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Toyota Tacoma Resale Value: Why This Truck Defies Normal Depreciation
By Charlen Raymond,8 days ago
Walking onto a dealership lot to find a three-year-old pickup with 40,000 miles priced just $3,000 below a brand-new model feels like a typo on the window sticker. Buyers call it the "Tacoma Tax," and it has defined the midsize pickup segment for 20 years. While Toyota Tacoma resale value still leads the industry, record-high sticker prices and a controversial new engine are changing how that financial math works today.