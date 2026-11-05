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Official Auction Result - Is Ford’s Awkward Thunderbird Revival Worth A Gamble At $10,000?
By James Kelly,7 days ago
Whether it was after the Ford personal luxury coupe grew too long for some garages or after it ventured beyond the invisible boundary separating the Lincoln side of the showroom, the Thunderbird needed revitalization. Off and on for roughly 40 years, the T-Bird took a variety of forms, including a two-seat drop-top and a massive two-door.