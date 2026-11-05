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Toyota’s Official RAV4 Rebound Includes More Off-Road Capability: Here’s What You’ll Pay
By Joel Stocksdale,6 days ago
Last year, Toyota gave the RAV4 a major overhaul. While it was still based on the previous generation, it had new exterior and interior designs, and, for the first time, went fully hybrid. Usually, when an automaker does a major redesign of a vehicle, the next model year will be identical, save for a potential price increase.